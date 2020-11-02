Aamir Khan's daughter Ira reveals she was molested at the age of 14

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira has revealed that she was sexually abused when she was 14 years old by someone she 'kind of knew'.



Ira, in an Instagram video, revealed that it took her over a year to realise that her abuser knew exactly "what they were doing" and later on she spoke to her father Aamir Khan and mother Reena.



“When I was 14, I was sexually abused. That was a slightly odd situation in the sense that I didn’t know whether the person knew what they were doing. I sort of knew them. It wasn’t happening every day. It took me about a year to be sure that they knew what they were doing.



“I immediately wrote my parents an email and got myself out of that situation. Once I was out of situation, I didn’t feel bad anymore. I wasn’t scared. I felt like this wasn’t happening to me anymore, and it is over. I moved on and let go,” she said.

Earlier in October, Ira had opened up about how she has been battling clinical depression for the past few years.

Her recent video about sexual abuse was also in context to her depression. Ira, who dabbles in theatre, mentioned the three major life experiences that affected her but was quick to add that they would lead her into depression.



Ira also spoke about her parents' divorce when she was was a kid. Aamir separated from his first wife Reena Dutt in 2002. Ira mentioned that the divorce was an amicable one and she never felt traumatised by it.



"The whole family is friends. We aren’t a broken family by any means. My parents were very good about being parents to Junaid and me even after the divorce, and when people would say, ‘Oh we are so sorry that your parents got divorced,’ I would be like, ‘Why? It’s not a bad thing.’



"Another privilege I didn’t realise was it could have been saddening. It could be something that could scar you. It didn’t scar me. I remember most of it, but it felt like my parents’ divorce didn’t bother me. So, that can’t be a reason why I was feeling so sad."



Ira also opened up about suffering from tuberculosis when she was six-years-old. Ira said that she was lucky to have recovered from it quickly and that the illness did not leave any impact on her psyche.



Ira though admitted that her father's stardom and her priviledges forced her to look away from confronting her emotions.

“I didn’t want to be in school. I felt suffocated. I was crying. I couldn’t tell my parents or friends this because they are going to ask me why. I don’t know why. I have talked through everything that’s happened to me. I have tried to find a reason and I don’t have a reason. So why burden them with something that I know they are not going to help me with.

“There’s no reason for me to feel like this because nothing bad has happened to me. I shouldn’t feel like this. I don’t have any reason to feel like this. So my sense of privilege, my feeling that I had to have a good enough reason to feel like this, made me not talk to anyone,” Ira added.



Ira is Aamir Khan's daughter from his first marriage to Reena Dutt. The former couple also have a son Junaid. Aamir has a son Azaad with his present wife Kiran Rao.