Kangana Ranaut calls Mumbai 'unsafe', compares to POK; Bollywood celebrities respond

A twitter war ensued on Thursday night as Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at Mumbai and compared it to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. In a tweet shared on Thursday, Kangana claimed that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has asked her not to come back to Mumbai.



"Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?," the actress had tweeted on Thursday.

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020 ×

Soon after Kangana tweeted, several Bollywood stars tweeted in support of Mumbai city and the city police force.

Dia Mirza tweeted, "Mumbai meri Jaan. lived and worked here for almost twenty years. Moved here to live on my own at age 19. This city embraced me with open arms and kept me safe. A cosmopolitan, inclusive, diverse, beautiful city."\

Mumbai meri Jaan 🙏🏻 lived and worked here for almost twenty years. Moved here to live on my own at age 19. This city embraced me with open arms and kept me safe. A cosmopolitan, inclusive, diverse, beautiful city. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 3, 2020 ×

"Mumbai Hindustan hai," Riteish Deshmukh wrote in Hindi.

Richa Chaddha spoke about how she has always felt safe in Mumbai. "Mumbai is truly cosmopolitan in SO many ways....grew up in Delhi and I can’t explain how much safer this city feels as a woman. It’s the commercial AND entertainment capital. And it has a large heart," she tweeted.

Mumbai is truly cosmopolitan in SO many ways....grew up in Delhi and I can’t explain how much safer this city feels as a woman. It’s the commercial AND entertainment capital. And it has a large heart❣... large enough to occasionally forgive ingrates. मला मुंबई खूपच आवडते! pic.twitter.com/voWgU49nPp — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 3, 2020 ×

"You know what`s special about my city Bombay/Mumbai? You could spew venom on it but it will still welcome you with open arms. Learn magnanimity from this city," filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, in a clear address to Kangana without naming her.

You know what's special about my city Bombay/Mumbai? You could spew venom on it but it will still welcome you with open arms. Learn magnanimity from this city. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 3, 2020 ×

"This City has seen everything from Riots, Serial Blasts, Underworld...Just consider the density, everyday threats to the city, the Chaos...but still this is how most of the Mumbai Police is, dignified and respectful! This is my Mumbai! No other place like this! #MumbaiMeriJaan," shared director Vasan Bala.

This City has seen everything from Riots, Serial Blasts, Underworld...Just consider the density, everyday threats to the city, the Chaos...

but still this is how most of the Mumbai Police is, dignified and respectful! This is my Mumbai! No other place like this! #MumbaiMeriJaan https://t.co/BEHcoY0nlm — Vasan Bala (@Vasan_Bala) September 4, 2020 ×

Maanvi Gagroo posted, "City of choice. No place I`d rather be. I love Mumbai. #gratitude #bombae #MumbaiMeriJaan."

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj wrote,"I always say i LOVE AMCHI MUMBAI."

I always say i LOVE AMCHI MUMBAI ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — rekha bhardwaj (@rekha_bhardwaj) September 3, 2020 ×

While most celebs stopped at praising Mumbai and its police, some took a direct jibe at Kangana Ranaut.

Director Anil Sharma tweeted: "Threats by any one he may b leader #sanjayraut or any one is not acceptable.. must b condemns, same way if @KanganaTeam says that `Mumbai is feeling like Pakistani occupied kashmeer` is not acceptable ..Mumbai most safest city , fulfilled dreams of many including @KanganaTeam."'

Threats by any one he may b leader #sanjayraut or any one is not acceptable.. must b condemns , same way if @KanganaTeam says that “Mumbai is feeling like Pakistani occupied kashmeer” is not acceptable ..Mumbai most safest city , fulfilled dreams of many including @KanganaTeam — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) September 3, 2020 ×

In another tweet he wrote,"@KanganaTeam u may hv some issue with a politician but u can`t comment wrong for #MUMBAI. it`s hurting, mumbai belongs to every one, a city which has maximum freedom, Ye sapnon ki nagree hai, sabke sapne pura karti hai, aap bhi Jo hain mumbai ki vajha se hain , SO #RESPECTMUMBAI."

@KanganaTeam u may hv some issue with a politician but u can’t comment wrong for #MUMBAI. it’s hurting,mumbai belongs to every one ,a city which has maximum freedom,Ye sapnon ki nagree hai ,sabke sapne pura karti hai, aap bhi Jo hain mumbai ki vajha se hain , SO #RESPECTMUMBAI https://t.co/YJVFeTmfkB — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) September 3, 2020 ×

Renuka Shahane tweeted, "Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK!"

Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK! उचलली जीभ आणि लावली टाळ्याला 😡 https://t.co/FXjkGxqfBK — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 3, 2020 ×

Meanwhile, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri sided with Kangana in a series of tweets. "Maharashtra govt and Mumbai Police should stop using Bollywood junkies for image makeover. Instead, they should focus on Covid, potholes, anti-India mafia and Pakistan sponsored narco-terrorism. Balasaheb would have done that," he wrote.

Maharashtra govt and Mumbai Police should stop using Bollywood junkies for image makeover.



Instead, they should focus on Covid, potholes, anti-India mafia and Pakistan sponsored narco-terrorism.



Balasaheb would have done that. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 4, 2020 ×

In other tweets, he expressed how Mumbai Police came to his house after he had tweeted regarding the Palghar lynching case. "Only those who are against the cleaning up of Bollywood would have any issue with @KanganaTeam It`s very obvious. As far as Mah Govt is concerned they sent Mum Police to my house to intimidate & shut me up after I tweeted on Palghar Sadhus and inefficiency in tackling Covid."

"All the Bollywoodiyas going gaga over Mumbai kept quiet when North Indians were beaten up by SS, Sadhus killed in the presence of Mah Police, Mumbai was infested by underworld. In fact, they made friends with Mafia. Why don`t they talk against Narco Terrorism in Mumbai? Guess?" Agnihotri tweeted.



On Friday, after being criticised for her tweet, Kangana informed that she would be heading back to Mumbai on September 9. "I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le," Kangana tweeted.

I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le 🙂 https://t.co/9706wS2qEd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020 ×

Kangana is currently in her hometown Manali, where she has spent the Covid-19 lockdown with her family.