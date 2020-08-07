'Class of 83' trailer: Bobby Deol plays a heroic former policeman

Netflix’s ‘Class of 83’ trailer starring Bobby Deol in the leading role is out.

In the trailer, the story has Bobby Deol playing a heroic former policeman in the film, who gets reassigned as an instructor at the Nashik police academy. Spotting young talent but aware of the red-tape that his job is hindered by, Bobby’s character puts together a covert task force that specialises in pulling off encounter killings.

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is directed by Atul Sabharwal. ‘Class of 83’ is slated for an August 21 release on Netflix.

This is the third collaboration with Red Chillies’ and Netflix. Also, marks Bobby’s return to a starring role after several years. Speaking on the role, Bobby said, “When Atul Sabharwal (director) and Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character and knew right away that I had to be part of Class Of 83. It is my first attempt on digital and it also happens to be the first film by RCE and Netflix together. It is an exciting and challenging time to be an actor, and I am super excited that everyone gets to see the trailer tomorrow and the film on August 21.”

Watch the trailer:

‘Class of 83’ also stars Annup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Ninad Mahajani, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Bhupendra Jadawat, Sameer Paranjape, Hitesh Bhojraj and Prithvik Pratap.

From 'Class of 83' to 'Gunjan Saxena', Netflix India reveals exciting lineup of 17 originals