/Musafir Cafe trailer out: Vikrant Massey navigates love and heartbreak in the upcoming romantic drama | Watch

Netflix unveiled the trailer of the upcoming romantic drama Musafir Cafe on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse into a beautiful story about love, ambition and companionship. Led by Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana, it will premiere next week on the OTT platform.

Musafir Cafe trailer

Opening with the line, "Kahan likha hai ki life ke different phases mein do alag logon se pyaar nahi ho sakta?" (Where is it written that you can't fall in love with two different people in different phases of your life?), the trailer introduces an emotional journey where love and ambition intersect with each other.

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The story is about Chander Mohan Sharma (Vikrant Massey), a man whose well-planned future is thrown into disarray when he meets Sudha (Vedika Pinto), a spirited divorce lawyer who encourages him to accept ambiguity, aim higher and love fearlessly. But life, in the way of love, is seldom linear. As Chander’s journey progresses, he meets Preeti (Mahima Makwana), whose silent resolve and steadfast faith in him provide an alternative kind of love.



The trailer offers a glimpse into these three musafirs’ deeply personal journey through love, heartbreak, ambition and self-discovery.

Actors open up about the series

Speaking about the series, Vikrant Massey shared , "Chander’s journey felt instantly personal to me because, at its core, it’s about learning to let life surprise you. We spend so much of our lives chasing certainty, but love has a way of rewriting every plan we’ve carefully made. Returning to collaborate with Netflix as both actor and co-producer on a story that’s so tender, honest and emotionally resonant has been incredibly special.”

Vedika Pinto said, "Sudha is unapologetically herself. She dreams boldly, loves wholeheartedly and refuses to compromise on who she is. What I love most about her is that she inspires people simply by living authentically. I am very thankful to Sharanya for writing a character like Sudha. I’m excited to make my Netflix debut with a character who’s so layered, fearless and full of life."

Mahima Makwana added, "Preeti reminds us that love doesn’t always have to be loud to be life-changing. Sometimes it’s found in quiet conversations, unwavering faith and simply choosing to stay. She’s someone who loves with immense grace, and portraying her has been deeply rewarding. Sharanya has brought so much depth into the story with such tenderness. What makes Musafir Cafe so special is that it celebrates every kind of love that helps us grow, and I’m so happy to share this journey with Netflix."

About Musafir Cafe

Created and written by Sharanya Rajgopal and directed by Ruchir Arun, Musafir Cafe is produced by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) and Homemade Stories. The series is based on the characters from Divya Prakash Dubey's book of the same name.

The series also features Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadia Siddiqui in key roles.