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Vikrant Massey birthday special: A look at his best work- 12th Fail, Sector 36, Haseen Dilruba and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 03, 2026, 10:22 IST | Updated: Apr 03, 2026, 10:22 IST

Vikrant Massey turned 39 on April 3. He is one of the most versatile Indian actors, known for his transformation with each role. The actor has had a successful stint on TV as well as athe big screen. His natural acting and charming persona garnered him immense popularity over the years.

Happy Birthday Vikrant Massey!
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(Photograph: Instagram- Vikrant Massey)

Happy Birthday Vikrant Massey!

Vikrant Massey is an Indian actor known for his work in Hindi films and television. He has established himself as a respected actor while showcasing his charismatic personality and esteemed work in various projects like 12th Fail, Sector 36, Haseen Dilruba, and many more. Claiming appreciation, the actor has also won his first National Film Award in 2025 for Best Actor and shared the honour with Shah Rukh Khan.

Sector 36
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(Photograph: X)

Sector 36

Where to watch: Netflix

National Award winner portrays the role of Prem Singh, a ruthless psychopath who kidnaps, kills, and eats the flesh of children and traffics their organs for money.

12th Fail
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

12th Fail

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Inspired by the life of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, the film highlights the story of a small-town boy, played by Vikrant Massey, who struggles and sees failures while attempting to clear the UPSC exam. The movie shows how he manages to clear one of the toughest exams. Massey won a national award for his outstanding performance in the movie.

Haseen Dilruba
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(Photograph: X)

Haseen Dilruba

Where to watch: Netflix

Massey plays Rishu in the mystery-driven drama. It follows Rani (Tapsee Pannu), who becomes entangled in her marriage and a past love with Neel Tripathi (Harshvardhan Rane). The story takes a turn when she is suspected of killing her husband, Rishu.

Chhapaak
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(Photograph: X)

Chhapaak

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Meghna Gulzar's biographical film chronicles the life story of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, played by Deepika Padukone. Vikrant Massey, as Amol, stood by her side and gave her his full support in his decision to fight for justice for those like her.

Mirzapur
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Mirzapur

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The highly acclaimed thriller show features the actor as Bablu Pandit, an educated man who is preparing for the UPSC. He uses his cunningness and naive personality to expand Kaleen Bhaiya's empire. The show also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and more.

The Sabarmati Report
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(Photograph: X)

The Sabarmati Report

Where to watch: ZEE5

The drama follows a journalist, Samar Kumar, played by Vikrant Massey, who embarks on the investigation of the fire that broke out on the Sabarmati Express on February 27, 2002, in Gujarat.

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