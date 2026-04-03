/Vikrant Massey birthday special: A look at his best work- 12th Fail, Sector 36, Haseen Dilruba and more

Vikrant Massey is an Indian actor known for his work in Hindi films and television. He has established himself as a respected actor while showcasing his charismatic personality and esteemed work in various projects like 12th Fail, Sector 36, Haseen Dilruba, and many more. Claiming appreciation, the actor has also won his first National Film Award in 2025 for Best Actor and shared the honour with Shah Rukh Khan.