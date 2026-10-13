/Mohanlal praises Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 as film nears Rs 500 crore at the box office

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion, the third and final film in the Drishyam film franchise, has been performing well at the box office ever since its release on October 2. The franchise was a remake of the Malayalam films by the same name. However, Drishyam 3 in Hindi was an original story, different from its Malayalam counterpart.

Now, Mohanlal, who is the star of the original Drishyam franchise in Malayalam, has shared a heartfelt message for Dvgn and the team of Drishyam: The Conclusion.

In a video shared by Star Studio 18, Mohanlal said, "I watched Drishyam: The Conclusion, and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought this much-loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn, and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done."

During the trailer launch of Drishyam 3, the cast and filmmaker Abhishek Pathak had announced that the film would be the final film of the franchise and that it is an original story, completely different from the Malayalam film. Both Tabu and Devgn had expressed their desire to show the film to Mohanlal to get his feedback on the film.

Drishyam 3 box office

Drishyam 3 earned Rs 6.25 crore net on its 11th day from 13,605 shows across India, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 378.24 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 315.25 crore. Globally, the film has amassed Rs 489.74 crore, taking it closer to the Rs 500 crore mark globally.

WION's review of Drishyam 3

WION’s Pragati Awasthi called Drishyam 3 a fitting finale to the popular franchise. “The 2-hour-38-minute movie takes the audience on a promising journey and wastes no time in setting up the plot. With the thought of letting the story and the fans getting some peace, it has stayed within its limits, leaving the audience with no room to imagine it moving forward. The makers have kept things in a tight grip,” wrote Awasthi in her review. Read the full review here