/Long Years Ago: Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan reunite for Ritesh Batra’s new film; Melanie Laurent joins cast

Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan are all set to reunite on screen in filmmaker Ritesh Batra's next feature film, Long Years Ago. The project marks another collaboration between the actors, who previously worked together in Parineeta (2005) and Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007).

Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan reunite

Set in 1991, the film explores the relationships within a family whose members have struggled to express their feelings for years. Long Years Ago will also feature French actor Mélanie Laurent in a key role.

According to Deadline, the production has begun in Mumbai, where the film will be shot largely. The story follows a family that has gone too long without saying the things that matter and examines what happens when its members are finally compelled to speak their minds.

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Ritesh, Vidya and Saif open up about the film

Ritesh, who is best known for The Lunchbox, expressed his excitement, saying, "I am tremendously honored to be working with Saif, Vidya and Melanie, and to see these great actors bring characters that are so close to my heart to life," as quoted by Deadline.

Saif also spoke about the new project and said, "Ritesh has an extraordinary gift for telling deeply personal stories that resonate across cultures. Long Years Ago is a film about love, family, and the things we often struggle to say to one another, and I felt an immediate connection to it. Collaborating with Melanie, Vidya, and this exceptional team is exciting, and I can’t wait for audiences around the world to experience this deeply moving story."

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Vidya also opened up about joining the film. "I’m absolutely thrilled to be a part of Ritesh Batra’s next film. I’ve been a huge admirer of his work ever since The Lunchbox, and have been hoping to collaborate with him for the longest time. There’s such a beautiful sensitivity and honesty to his storytelling. What makes this even more special is that I get to reunite with Saif after Parineeta, my very first film! I can’t wait to experience the magic of working with both Ritesh and Saif."

Mélanie Laurent to make her Hindi film debut

Long Years Ago is said to be Laurent's debut in Hindi cinema. The French actor and filmmaker is knwon for projects such as Inglourious Basterds (2009), Enemy (2013) and 6 Underground (2019).

Laurent also shared her excitement about joining Batra's new film. “I met Ritesh fifteen years ago at the Marrakech Film Festival, and we shared this dream to meet in Mumbai one day. I immediately loved this new project, and I am more than honored and happy to be a part of it,” she said in a statement, as quoted by Deadline.