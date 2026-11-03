/King: How Shah Rukh Khan made Ed Sheeran's Bollywood debut happen with Tu Mil Jaaye

Ed Sheeran made his Bollywood debut with a new song from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King, and now, the British singer has opened up about the personal connection behind the project. He revealed that it was because of his friendship with the superstar that made the collaboration possible.

Ed Sheeran reveals how he collaborated with SRK

The singer shared the story on Instagram on Tuesday, November 3, along with a behind-the-scenes video from the recording session.

The clip sees Ed singing portions of Tu Mil Jaaye in Hindi while music composer Jigar Saraiya accompanies him. The track also features Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi.

According to Ed, the idea of working together was first discussed when he met Shah Rukh Khan.

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Recalling how the project came together, Ed wrote, "When i first met Shah Rukh, he said i must make a song to be in his next movie and also be my first Bollywood song. We've got to know each other over the years and i love him."

The singer further added, "Last time i was India i went to his house to get him to shoot a cameo in the Sapphire music video for me and @arijitsingh. He introduced me to @sachinjigar that day and i wrote and recorded my verse for Tu Mil Jaaye for his movie King that night. I love that Arijit is singing on it with me too, all my favourite people on one project. King is out December 24th and Tu Mil Jaaye is out everywhere now."

SRK's Instagram Story Photograph: (Instagram)

Ed Sheeran on Arijit Singh

The collaboration has also brought Ed and Arijit together for another musical project after Sapphire. Expressing his excitement about sharing the track with the Indian singer, Ed described the association as a special coming together of artists he admires.

Shah Rukh also expressed his gratitude for Ed on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Can't thank u enough my friend for doing the song.. especially the Hindi bits.. love u."

About King

Tu Mil Jaaye was released on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday. Featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone, the romantic number gave a glimpse into the world of the upcoming action thriller.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks Shah Rukh's reunion with the filmmaker after Pathaan. It also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma in key roles.