/Kargil Vijay Diwas: The real story that inspired Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill's Operation Safed Sagar

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26th in India to honour the bravery of soldiers who fought the 1999 Kargil War. While many know about Operation Vijay and Operation Talwar, few are aware that the day marked the first large-scale use of air power in the Kashmir region since 1971, and it is known as Operation Safed Sagar.

Now, to bring the story to a wider audience, Netflix is gearing up for the release of a patriotic military action-drama series that is expected to arrive on August 7. Starring Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill, the makers have already shared the trailer of Operation Safed Sagar.

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What was Operation Safed Sagar?

The series is said to be inspired by the IAF's aerial campaign during the 1999 Kargil War. It was when fighter aircraft and helicopters played a key role in supporting Indian Army troops battling Pakistani intruders in the high-altitude mountains of Kargil. And Operation Safed Sagar was the codename given to the campaign, launched on May 26, 1999.

According to reports, the mission was initiated after Pakistani soldiers occupied strategic mountain peaks on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Dras, Kargil and Batalik sectors.

The enemy had fortified locations that overlooked National Highway-1A, an essential supply route linking Srinagar to Ladakh. Their high-ground positions provided them with a significant tactical edge, creating substantial challenges for Indian troops moving on foot.

Consequently, the Air Force was assigned the responsibility of neutralizing enemy positions, interrupting supply lines, and supporting ground forces in regaining control of the occupied heights.

Also Read: Operation Safed Sagar trailer promises a gripping tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War

Why the operation created history

Operation Safed Sagar was the first large-scale deployment of Indian air power in Jammu and Kashmir since the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It was also one of the most difficult air campaigns in world history, with planes flying between 16,000 and 18,000 feet in the mountains.

Pilots, who were primarily trained for air-to-air combat, suddenly had to conduct precision strikes against fortified ground targets at extreme elevations.

Initially, conventional bombing missions yielded limited success because targeting enemy bunkers hidden among mountain ridges proved extremely difficult. It made a bigger impact after the deployment of Mirage-2000 fighter jets equipped with laser-guided bombs, allowing the Air Force to accurately strike enemy bunkers, artillery positions and supply camps, including strategic locations around Tololing and Tiger Hill.

About the series

Helmed by Asur filmmaker Oni Sen, Operation Safed Sagar is created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava. The cast also features Dia Mirza, Abhay Verma, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi in key roles.