/Karan Johar reacts to buzz about Rocky Aur Rani spin-off on Dharmendra–Shabana’s love story

There has been a new rumour doing the rounds online about a spinoff for the 2023 hit romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that will focus on the love story of Dharmendra's Kanwal Lund and Shabana Azmi's Jamini Chatterjee. Rocky Aur Rani starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead and was directed by Karan Johar. In a recent interview, Karan Johar addressed the rumours and talked about the spinoff.

Karan Johar teases possible spin-off film

Speaking with The Times of India, Johar spoke about the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and the new buzz about a spinoff, saying, “There is a separate love story there. I may one day make a film on their love story in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

A love story from the past that won hearts

In the movie, Dharmendra's Kanwal Lund is the grandfather of Ranveer Singh's Rocky Randhawa, and Shabana Azmi's Jamini Chatterjee is the grandmother of Alia Bhatt's Rani Chatterjee. Through the course of the film, it is revealed that they knew each other when they were younger and were in a relationship. Their past relationship was explored through a flashback sequence set in the 1970s and was one of the highlights of the movie, thanks to sincere performances from the veteran actors.

Box office success makes Rocky Aur Rani spinoff more likely

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was one of the biggest hits of 2023, having grossed ₹355.61 crore ($41.2 million) against a ₹160 crore ($18.5 million) budget. The movie took four awards, including Best Actress at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

So, fans hoping for a spinoff set in the 1970s is not far-fetched, and maybe someday it might end up getting made. For now, Karan Johar has not made any announcements about his next directorial venture. The director made his debut with the 1998 classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in the lead.