Net worth of Rs 75 Billion! Richest Bollywood celebrities in India: See who tops the list in 2025

Bollywood is not only home to blockbuster hits or fame, but also has some of the wealthiest stars in the country. These stars have transformed their careers and built empires that go far beyond the silver screen. The celebrities have not amassed huge wealth with acting alone. They have made their staggering net worth as a result of brand endorsements, strategic investments and business ventures. While King Khan continues to reign supreme, new age actress Alia Bhatt has also successfully made it to the list with her string of box office successes. Have a closer look at the richest celebrities in India who made their financial fortune this year.

1. Shahrukh Khan

Net worth: Rs 7500 crore (Rs 75 Billion)

Bollywood's King Khan, aka Shah Rukh Khan, continues to reign supreme not just in films but also in wealth. SRK is the richest actor with an estimated net worth of Rs 7500 crore. The actor has not only topped the Bollywood list but is also among the wealthiest actors in the world in 2025, surpassing big stars like Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Tom Hanks and Jackie Chan. In addition, his production house Red Chillies Entertainment and ownership in IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) generate him wealth. SRK also has global brand endorsements and real estate investments in Dubai, London and Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King.

2. Amitabh Bachchan



Net worth: Rs 1600 crore (Rs 16 Billion)

A living legend, Amitabh Bachchan, remains a top-earning celebrity through films, television shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and advertisements. Big B continues to deliver his voice in many endorsements and embrace the luxury. Bachchan also holds investments in multiple tech startups and companies.

3. Aamir Khan

Net worth: Rs 1900 crore (Rs 19 Billion)

Aamir Khan is not just about a perfectionist in films but in smart investments too. He owns a Rs 60 crore mansion in Mumbai, farm houses and several real estate investments. When not acting, the actor can be seen engaged in directing and producing films which prove to be a part of his artistic talent and wealth.

4. Salman Khan



Net worth: Rs 2900 crore (Rs 29 Billion)

With a massive fan following and back-to-back commercial successes, Salman Khan continues to make money. His earnings also come from hosting the famous reality show Bigg Boss, brand endorsements and his production house Salman Khan Films. The actor, popularly called Bhai by his fans, owns a clothing brand, Being Human, which got its title from his foundation of the same name.

5. Akshay Kumar

Net worth: Rs 2500 crore (Rs 25 Billion)

Akshay Kumar, fondly known as the Khiladi of Bollywood, is one of the most bankable actors in India. His income generation comes from a steady stream of movies, endorsements and agreements with brands like Tata Motors and Nirma. Akshay also invests in fitness startups, tech companies, and owns luxury properties in Mumbai.

6. Hrithik Roshan



Net worth: Rs 3100 crore (Rs 31 Billion)

Recognised as one of the most handsome men in the world, Hrithik Roshan has carved a niche for himself in the film industry with his brilliant dance skills. His wealth is further boosted by his athleisure brand, HRX, alongside doing numerous advertisements. The actor has a strong social media presence, raising his financial graph. Hrithik is going to impress his fans once again with his upcoming film War 2.

7. Juhi Chawla

Net worth: Rs 4600 crore (Rs 46 Billion)

Actress Juhi Chawla is the richest female celebrity in Bollywood with an estimated net worth of Rs 4600 crore, surpassing Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Beyond a successful career in films, Juhi is a co-owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) alongwith partner Shah Rukh Khan and husband Jay Mehta. Juhi's business ventures, investments and real estate portfolio have taken her to a massive financial fortune.

8. Priyanka Chopra Jonas



Net worth: Rs 650 crore (Rs 6.5 Billion)

The Bollywood star who reached the world of Hollywood and stole the spotlight with her talent, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has proved her mark as an actress and entrepreneur. She performs in a number of big films, makes guest appearances and does many brand endorsements. She has made real estate investments, social media influence, stakes in restaurants and luxury homes, and cars in Mumbai and the US. Chopra also owns a production house called Purple Pebble Productions and a haircare brand, Anomaly.

9. Deepika Padukone

Net worth: Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 Billion)

Deepika Padukone is another highest-ranking female celebrity on the list. She has shone in both- Bollywood and Hollywood, with her flawless acting skills and strong screen presence. From her debut with Om Shanti Om to delvering major hits like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Chennai Express, Deepika has made a mark in the industry. Apart from films, she further creates wealth from brand endorsements and her beauty brand, 82E.

10. Alia Bhatt