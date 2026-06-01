/Jackky Bhagnani addresses legal dispute between PVR Inox Pictures and Vashu Bhagnani: 'Entirely inaccurate'

Jackky Bhagnani has issued an official statement addressing reports that claimed PVR Inox Pictures was initiating legal proceedings against veteran filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani over alleged financial dues.

What's the controversy?

Reports were rife that the veteran filmmaker was staring at another legal flashpoint involving the cinema chain, PVR Inox Pictures, with a 3-film agreement with Vashu Bhagnani's production house, Pooja Entertainment.

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As part of the alleged understanding, PVR Inox had reportedly paid Rs. 100 crore as a refundable advance to the production house and had agreed to release Mission Raniganj, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The understanding was that if the films failed to generate the expected results, Pooja Entertainment would refund the outstanding balance.

Jackky Bhagnani shares a statement

Addressing the reports on June 1, Jackky Bhagnani took to social media to release a statement that read, "Over the decades, Pooja Entertainment has built a relationship with the media rooted in mutual respect, transparency, and a shared love for Indian cinema. We are incredibly grateful for the continuous support you have extended to our team throughout our journey."



The statement further clarified, "Recently, reports have circulated regarding alleged legal proceedings between PVR INOX Pictures and Pooja Entertainment. We wish to clarify that these reports are entirely inaccurate. PVR INOX Pictures has graciously issued an official clarification confirming that these claims do not reflect the reality of our strong professional bond."