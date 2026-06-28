/Is Salman Khan moving out of Galaxy Apartments? Actor set to build new 6-storey Bandra home

For decades, Salman Khan and his family have stayed at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West in Mumbai. The building is one of the most recognised and visited places where Salman, on his birthday and other festivals, greets fans from the balcony. However, the Khan family’s residence is set to change soon. If multiple reports are to be believed, Salman Khan has received approval to construct a new six-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The actor’s family is also likely to shift with him.

While there is no official confirmation on whether the actor will be moving out of his long-time residence, the Galaxy Apartments, any time soon, sources close to the family have stated that the actor has got approval for a new construction earlier this month.

The new building will come up in Bandra's Chimbai area, a short distance from Salman’s present residence, Galaxy Apartments, where he has lived since 1974.

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Media reports state that the plot on which the building will be constructed is registered in the name of Salman's mother, Salma Khan.

Earlier, the plot had a two-storey house, which was constructed in 1956. However, the building was demolished a few years back when it became structurally unsafe.

What we know about Salman Khan’s new home

The approved project includes a ground floor, stilt parking and six upper floors. The proposed building will have a total built-up area of around 1,014 square metres and will be developed by Sach Developers.

The project had earlier received the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Intimation of Disapproval (IOD), a preliminary approval, in October 2025. With the MCZMA clearance now in place, the project has moved a step closer to construction. As part of the environmental conditions attached to the approval, no existing trees will be cut during the construction.

Instead, new trees belonging to local species will be planted around the property.

Why is Salman Khan moving out of Galaxy?

While the exact reason for the new construction is not known, the move comes more than two years after a firing incident took place outside Galaxy Apartments. Security since then has been heightened for the actor. The shootout was reportedly carried out by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The actor currently has Y+ security cover.