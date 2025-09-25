/International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh and Amar Singh Chamkila bag nominations

Diljit Dosanjh's global domination continues. The actor-singer has secured a nomination in the International Emmys 2025. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the 2025 International Emmy Awards on Thursday. Dosanjh and his film Amar Singh Chamkila have earned nominations in Best Performance by an Actor and TV Movie/Mini-Series categories, respectively.



As the nominations were announced, Diljit took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “It’s all because of Imtiaz Ali sir @netflix_in”



A total of 64 nominees across 16 categories were announced on Thursday morning. Dosanjh has been nominated along with David Mitchell (Ludwig), Oriol Pla (Yo, Adicto), and Diego Vasquez (One Hundred Years of Solitude).

In Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, Dosanjh played controversial Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila who was murdered in the 1980s at the height of stardom.



The film Amar Singh Chamkila has also scored a nomination in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category. The film was a Netflix and Imtiaz Ali production.

About Amar Singh Chamkila, the film

The film premiered on Netflix on April 12, 2024 and traced Chamkila's extraordinary journey. Known for lyrics that spoke unabashedly about love, rebellion, and social realities, Chamkila's meteoric rise was cut short when he and his wife, Amarjot, were assassinated in 1988 at the young age of 27.



Parineeti Chopra played Dosanjh's wife Aamrjot in the film.

India at the International Emmys



Indian content has been steadily gaining prominence at the International Emmy Awards in recent years. Netflix's Delhi Crime scripted history in 2020 by winning the Best Drama Series, while comedian Vir Das brought home an Emmy in 2021 for his Netflix comedy special Vir Das: For India.



The 53rd International Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in New York City on November 24, 2025.