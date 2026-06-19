/Imtiaz Ali says he never intended to make love stories; reveals his dream project

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, whose Main Vaapas Aaunga is currently receiving praise among fans, has opened up about an important aspect associated with his storytelling. During an interview, he revealed that romance has never been the starting point of his projects; instead, they emerge organically.

Imtiaz Ali on his storytelling

During a conversation with ABP Live, the director spoke about the recurring presence of love in his films, saying, "I don’t want to add romance to everything, but it just happens naturally, so I don’t stop that."

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Renowned for films such as Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar and Tamasha, he revealed that "I never made any of my films like a love story. When Love Aaj Kal was being named, I thought Aaj Kal would be a better name. I thought if this is even a love story? My team explained it to me how they saw it as a love story but I saw it as an interpretation of love across different eras. I definitely did not make Jab We Met as a love story. But this comes up in my films again and again."

Imitiaz Ali's dream project

He also stated that he wants to explore Indian mythology in the future, a subject that has long fascinated him. "There are many stories of Indian mythology that have inspired me a lot. I feel I should be capable enough to make those stories," he added. "I have said this before as well. I want to make Radha-Krishna’s story."

However, Imtiaz emphasized that he does not look at the tale merely through the lens of romance. "It’s not only a love story. There are many layers to their story. It has a deeper philosophy."