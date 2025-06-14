Imtiaz Ali’s next love story to release on Baisakhi 2026

Stories are not just told, they are felt, lived, and remembered. Imtiaz Ali returns to the silver screen with one such unforgettable tale of love and longing.

Filming begins August 2025

The untitled film is set to go on floors in August 2025 and will be released in theatres on Baisakhi 2026. Known for his poignant narratives, Imtiaz Ali is once again ready to take audiences on a heartfelt journey.

A stellar cast and a dream team

The film features an impressive cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. Promising a contemporary and witty narrative that delves into the intricacies of human connection, this film aims to be a compelling cinematic experience.

Reuniting for the project are Imtiaz Ali, composer A.R. Rahman, and lyricist Irshad Kamil—a creative trio that has previously delivered some of Indian cinema’s most cherished musical moments.

A Story of Love, Loss and Identity

As Imtiaz Ali describes it:

“‘Tum mere paas hote ho goya,

Jab koi doosra nahin hota’

(‘You are with me, however,

When there is no one else’)

– Momin”

He continues,

“Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone’s heart?

This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas, yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country.

Wish us well as we dive into the currents of this dynamic story, we hope to emerge next year with a touching cinematic experience in a theatre near you.