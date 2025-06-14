/Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Sana Makbul reveals Liver Cirrhosis diagnosis days after viral photo from hospital

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner and TV actress Sana Makbul made a shocking revelation that she has been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. This comes after a photo of her from the hospital had gone viral on social media. Sana opened up about her health struggles.

Sana Makbul on being diagnosed with liver cirrhosis

According to a report in HT, Sana revealed that her condition has worsened and she is currently battling a serious liver disease. "I've been living with autoimmune hepatitis for a while now, but recently things got worse. My immune system started attacking my liver more aggressively, and I've now been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis".

She further added, "But, I'm adding to stay strong and take one day at a time. The doctors and I are doing everything we can to avoid a liver transplant. I've started immunotherapy- it's intense and tiring. Some days are harder than others. But I'm holding on to hope. I just want to get better without needing something as big as a liver transplant. It's not going to be easy, but I'm not ready to give up. Some days I laugh, but every day, I try. As they say, healing is a journey and I'm learning as I go".

“My family has been my anchor through all of this. I think sometimes it's harder for them to watch me in pain than it is for me to live it. They've seen me break down. My mom doesn't say much, but her silence is filled with strength. My dad puts on a brave face, even when I know he's worried. They never let me feel alone, even on the toughest days. Healing isn't just about medicine, it's about feeling loved”, Sana said,

This news comes after a photo was shared by her close friend Dr Aashna Kanchwala from the hospital bed, which showcased Sana looking weak. Along with the picture, the caption read, "My strongest Diva… I’m so proud of you for showing so much strength and resilience as you battle such a grave condition. Inshallah, you will fight this and come out even stronger… Allah is with you. And I am always standing by you.” Sana too had shared a photo in her Instagram stories and wrote, "I'm better".

As per the National Institutes of Health, cirrhosis is a condition in which the liver becomes scarred and permanently damaged. Scar tissue replaces healthy liver tissue, preventing the liver from functioning normally. As cirrhosis progresses, liver failure can occur.

All Sana Makbul

Sana Makbul is a renowned TV actress. She gained nationwide recognition after she portrayed the role of Lavanya Kashyap in the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?. Apart from TV, she has also featured in Telugu and Tamil films.

Makbul made her film debut in 2014 with the Telugu film Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya. In 2021, she participated in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and emerged as a semifinalist. In 2024, she participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3 and emerged as the winner of the season.