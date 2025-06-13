/Badshah to make his global fashion debut at Paris Men's Fashion Week



Indian music icon Badshah is set to make a splash at Paris Men's Fashion Week, marking his official debut on the global fashion stage and making him the first Indian rapper to be invited as a celebrity guest .



The chart-topping hitmaker, known for his unique blend of hip hop and pop and distinctive personal style, will be attending as a celebrity guest at one of the week's leading designer shows in the latter half of June 2025.



Badshah is a leading figure in South Asian entertainment, significantly impacting Indian cinema, television, fashion, and music for over two decades. With over 10 billion streams and 50+ million followers, he is ranked as one of the top 3 Indian hip-hop artists globally. Badshah's wide-ranging influence in entertainment, music, and culture establishes him as an influential tastemaker who shapes opinions on identity, entrepreneurship, and creative expression.

Badshah's presence at Paris Fashion Week signifies the growing intersection of music and fashion, as seen previously with Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon, who made their respective outings at the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week.

With a massive following in India and his longstanding influence as a pioneering style trendsetter, Badshah's appearance is expected to draw significant attention and further bridge the gap between Indian popular culture and global high fashion.



In other news, the singer-songwriter, rapper and composer is also preparing to embark on his highly anticipated Unfinished Tour in the United States Of America in September 205 bringing his electrifying performances to fans across the country .