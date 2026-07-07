/Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra's final advice: 'Family should always come first'

Hema Malini has recently opened up about the values her late husband Dharmendra held close to his heart. During a recent interview, the veteran actress revealed the final advice he gave to the family before his passing. The legendary Bollywood star died in November 2025 at the age of 89.

Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra's final advice

While speaking to Hindi Rush, Hema recalled that Dharmendra consistently reminded everyone to value family. "This is exactly what he said: 'Be together with the family, hamesha saath mein raho. Whatever work you have, family ko importance dena chahiye' (Always stay together. No matter what work you have, you should always give importance to your family)," she recalled.

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She also remembered that Dharmendra often spoke about how changing times had made families drift apart.

Hema Malini on her relationship with Sunny and Bobby

She also dismissed the rumours about a rift with Dharmendra's sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. "Bobby and Sunny are wonderful boys. Sunny is very nice and Bobby is very good. We are always together. Publicity nahi karte hain hum log. Apas mein humara ek judav hai (We are always together. We don't seek publicity. We share a strong bond with each other). We are a very happy family."

Dharmendra's family

Dharmendra and Hema Malini tied the knot in 1980 and welcomed two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. The actor had previously married Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol and Vijayta Deol.

Legacy of Dharmendra