/Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra's final advice: 'Family should always come first'

Hema Malini has recently opened up about the values her late husband Dharmendra held close to his heart. During a recent interview, the veteran actress revealed the final advice he gave to the family before his passing. The legendary Bollywood star died in November 2025 at the age of 89.
Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra's final advice
While speaking to Hindi Rush, Hema recalled that Dharmendra consistently reminded everyone to value family. "This is exactly what he said: 'Be together with the family, hamesha saath mein raho. Whatever work you have, family ko importance dena chahiye' (Always stay together. No matter what work you have, you should always give importance to your family)," she recalled.
Also Read: Dharmendra and Hema Malini never lived together in their 45 years of marriage. Here’s the full story
She also remembered that Dharmendra often spoke about how changing times had made families drift apart.
Hema Malini on her relationship with Sunny and Bobby
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She also dismissed the rumours about a rift with Dharmendra's sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. "Bobby and Sunny are wonderful boys. Sunny is very nice and Bobby is very good. We are always together. Publicity nahi karte hain hum log. Apas mein humara ek judav hai (We are always together. We don't seek publicity. We share a strong bond with each other). We are a very happy family."
Also Read: 'It is a shame': Hema Malini reacts to Dharmendra’s omission from Oscars 2026 In Memoriam tribute
Dharmendra's family
Dharmendra and Hema Malini tied the knot in 1980 and welcomed two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. The actor had previously married Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol and Vijayta Deol.
Legacy of Dharmendra
The actor is considered one of the most influential figures of Indian cinema and has had an admirable career spanning over five decades. He was considered one of the most handsome men in the world during his early career and is widely known as the "He-Man" of Bollywood. Some of his best films include Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Phool Aur Patthar, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Satyakam, Ankhen, Jeevan Mrityu, and Dharamveer.