/Glee 2 in the works? Ryan Murphy shares major update on new cast

It's been more than 11 years since the world waved goodbye to the musical series Glee. For fans missing the drama, there might be good news, as a new update on a second part of the series is in the works, and it comes from director Ryan Murphy himself.

Murphy, the co-creator of the show, has dropped a major update hinting that the show might return in a new way. The musical series aired from 2009 to 2015.

Ryan Murphy's Glee revival: Here's the new update

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Murphy is ready with the script, and we wish that he would return again to the halls of McKinley High. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 60-year-old revealed that he has just finished writing a script for a potential new part of the show.

“Well, funny you ask, because I just finished the script an hour ago,” Murphy said. “We have a script. Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan] and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something.”

Premiered in 2009, the show ran for six seasons before wrapping its run in 2015. The show revolves around New Directions glee club and their adventures.

The question that now comes is whether the original cast members will return or not. To this, the director said that he has been in touch with some of them, and they have reacted to it with excitement.

The show had a huge cast, comprising Matthew Morrison, Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Dianna Agron, Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr. and Mark Salling.

Whether they will return to the show or a new cast will join is something we all have to wait to see.

“I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members, and it’s very sweet,” he said. “They’ve all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea.”

But none of the script members has seen the script.

“Nobody’s read it, so I don’t know; we’ll see,” Murphy said. “I mean, I vowed to myself that I wanted to write a couple of them to see what people think, particularly the cast, cause we were very close when we were making it.''