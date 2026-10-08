Nana Patekar will be remembered for his distinct tone and his style of dialogue delivery that could make even the simplest line unforgettable. Often described as one of the most authentic and realistic actors to date, Patekar, in a career spanning over four decades, performed every character that came his way with absolute conviction, whether it was playing the lovable gangster Uday Shetty in Welcome or the fiery performance as Pratap Narayan Tilak in Krantiveer.

Remembering Nana, here is a look at his most iconic dialogues.



“Bhagwan ka diya hua sab kuch hai”

Welcome (2007)

For the new generation, he will forever be Uday Shetty, the soft-hearted don. While his intense performances always impressed the world, his comic timing created a fan base of another level. His delivery of "Control, Uday, Control" and "Bhagwan ka diya hua sab kuch hai" remains one of the most loved comic performances in Indian cinema.

"Aa gaye meri maut ka tamaasha dekhne?" -

Krantiveer (1994)

Nana was at his most powerful in Krantiveer. As Pratap Narayan Tilak, the man speaking against injustice, he delivers this line in the climax when a crowd gathers to watch his execution. It became a cult moment and won him the National Award for Best Actor.

"Yeh Musalman ka khoon, yeh Hindu ka khoon"

Krantiveer (1994)

Another unforgettable moment from the same film, where he delivers one of the best dialogues on communal harmony and secularism, a speech that is still relevant today.



"Hum sab system ka hissa hain"

Ab Tak Chhappan (2004)

As an encounter specialist, Sadhu Agashe, Patekar delivered a chillingly realistic performance of a cop trapped in the vicious circle of crime, politics and duty.

"Ek machhar aadmi ko h**da bana deta hai!"

Yashwant (1997)

This 1997 film was one of Nana Patekar's most widely loved films. He plays Inspector Yashwant Lohar, an honest cop who is wrongly implicated in a case. While his wife fights to prove his innocence, it is Patekar's intense performance and powerful dialogue delivery that truly make the film memorable.

"Maratha marta hai ya marata hai..."

Tirangaa (1993)

Much before the patriotic fervour of Dhurandhar and Ek Tha Tiger, it was Nana Patekar who made audiences cheer with his performance as Inspector Shivaji Rao. His powerful monologue on the pride and valour of Marathas remains hugely popular and is still quoted today.