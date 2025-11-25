/CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calls Zubeen Garg's death a 'murder' in Assam Assembly; 'That is why...'

Social media has started buzzing after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday called Zubeen Garg’s death “a plain and simple murder” and not an accident or a case of criminal conspiracy in the Assembly. While speaking on the Winter Session opening day, he stated that the government has been investigating the case as murder since the beginning, and some accused are already in custody.

Zubeen Garg was one of the most beloved musicians of Assam, and he died on September 19, 2025, in Singapore. Reportedly, the singer drowned while swimming. His demise not only saddened the fans but also sparked suspicion in Assam and other parts of the country.

What Assam's CM said in the Assembly

While addressing the House, Sarma said that the investigators were convinced since the initial days that Garg's death was not accidental. "It is a murder from the very first day. The accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, along with 4–5 accomplices, is locked up in a murder case. Our emotions are with Zubeen. That is why we are probing Zubeen Garg’s murder," the CM said.

These claims came following CM's personal request to Speaker Biswajit Daimary to accept an adjournment motion to allow a full debate on the musician's demise, and his request was accepted by the Speaker.

Opposition leaders Debabrata Saikia and Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi gave adjournment motions for clarity on the investigation.

About the investigation

Sarma further stated that the government had registered an FIR within no time after the death under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) - Section 61 (criminal conspiracy), Section 105 (culpable homicide), and Section 106 (causing death by rash or negligent act).

But, within 48 hours, investigators sought to add Section 103, which deals with murder, citing evidence of direct involvement in the killing.

"All court proceedings and bail hearings have since been conducted under Section 103. The rejection of bail and granting of 14-day custody show the strength of the evidence gathered," Sarma added.

He also named four accused: Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Amritprava Mahanta, and Shekhar Jyoti Goswami. They are already in custody. As the incident happened in Singapore, a prior approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs is needed to proceed under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). "The sanction will enable us to file the chargesheet on time. We will conclude the investigation within 10 to 15 days and file the chargesheet before December 10," he said.

Amid the debate, MLA Akhil Gogoi asked the government to publicly identify all people linked to the incident. He also asked if state funds were ever granted to the accused Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Northeast India Festival, which was rejected by Sarma.

Gogoi also requested to recommend a Bharat Ratna for Zubeen Garg, which was also supported by Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia. Sarma stated that he is ready to discuss national honours for the musician, but added that such discussions should not be done during adjournment motions.

One-member inquiry commission

Apart from the police, a one-member inquiry commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court is also investigating the matter. The commission has postponed its deadline for submitting evidence to December 12. It includes reconstructing the timeline before and after the singer's death, finding possible negligence, and confirming if there was foul play, conspiracy, or unlawful activity.

Reportedly, the chargesheet is expected to be submitted by December 8-10.