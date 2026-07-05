/Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films issues public notice over Hera Pheri 3 rights; details inside

There has been a fresh update about the future of Hera Pheri 3 after Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films LLP, made a new legal assertion over the film. The comedy franchise began in 2000 and starred the iconic trio of Akshay (Raju), Suniel Shetty (Shyam), and Paresh Rawal (Baburao Ganpatrao Apte) in the lead roles.

Who is the owner of Hera Pheri 3

As per reports, in a public notice published in the July 4, 2026 edition of trade publication Complete Cinema, the company declared that it is the sole and exclusive rights holder for the comedy franchise's third instalment.

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The legal notice comes at a time when the franchise has been surrounded by disputes.

What does the notice say?

A screenshot of the public notice was later shared by an Akshay Kumar fan club on social media and was subsequently reported by Bollywood Hungama.

"Notice is hereby given to the public at large, and to the Indian film trade in particular, including without limitation all distributors, exhibitors, cinema chains, OTT and streaming platforms, television broadcasters, digital platforms, advertisers, licensors, licensees, aggregators, syndicators, and all other persons and entities concerned, that Cape of Good Films LLP is the sole and exclusive holder of an irrevocable, worldwide, perpetual, and unencumbered licence to produce, distribute, market, exploit, commercialise, and otherwise deal with the cinematograph film presently titled 'Hera Pheri 3' ('the Film'), together with all rights therein, across all modes, media, platforms, technologies, and formats, whether now known or hereafter devised," it read.



Earlier, director Priyadarshan had revealed that he was no longer attached to Hera Pheri 3 and claimed that producer Firoz Nadiadwala had insulted him during discussions related to the project.

Also Read: Writer Rohan Shankar breaks silence on Hera Pheri 3 exit buzz

"Firoz told Akshay, 'You have the rights to make Hera Pheri 3, but never make it with Priyadarshan. That's my only request.' He has insulted me so many times. He told me that my cut of Hera Pheri (2000) looked like a poor man's version and that he had to edit my five-hour movie. I initially agreed to do the third part with Akshay because I thought I could make one of this country's biggest franchises. If I had directed it, I could've made it bigger than Dhurandhar," the filmmaker told Mid-Day.

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