/Accused trailer out! Konkona Sensharma-Pratibha Rannta to face power, perception and public judgment

Netflix unveiled the trailer of the upcoming psychological thriller Accused on Saturday. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, it's a story of love, doubt, and devastating allegations. The film features Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Rannta in lead roles as a same sex couple whose lives turn upside down after a grave allegation surfaces.

Accused is produced under Dharma Productions and its digital arm, Dharmatic Entertainment; the film is set to premiere on February 27.

About the trailer

The trailer introduces Dr. Geetika Sen (Konkona Sensharma), a celebrated and respected gynaecologist whose seemingly stable professional and personal life begins to crumble when she is accused of sexual misconduct at her workplace. The allegation was made anonymously, just as she and her partner, Meera (Pratibha Rannta), are preparing to adopt a child.

It is a slow-burning psychological movie with a dissection of doubt and perception. As public scrutiny intensifies, Geetika finds herself labelled a “sexual predator.” The accusation doesn’t just threaten her professional credibility; it seeps into her most intimate space, her marriage.

Meera, caught in an emotional crossfire, is forced to confront her own uncertainties. Though aware of past accusations against Geetika, this time it feels different.

Actors open up about the film

Unlike conventional narratives that focus on the victim or the investigation, Accused tells its story from the perspective of the person at the centre of the allegations.

Speaking about the film, Anubhuti Kashyap said, "With Accused, I wanted to explore what happens when we are denied clarity. The trailer reflects the emotional stillness and unease that runs through the film. I’m grateful to Netflix for backing a story that resists easy answers and allows ambiguity to breathe."

Konkona Sensharma shared that what drew her to the role was Geetika’s internal collapse under scrutiny. "Geetika is a woman used to control — of her work, her credibility, her space. What moved me was her internal collapse under scrutiny. I’m glad Netflix is bringing a story like this to audiences, one that trusts performance and silence over spectacle," she said.

Meanwhile, Pratibha Rannta said, “Playing Meera meant living in that uncomfortable grey area where you want to trust, but your heart isn’t sure. I’m so glad Netflix tells these kinds of real, complicated stories about women.”

About Accused

Anubhuti Kashyap's directorial also features Mashhoor Amrohi in a key role. The screenplay is written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani, edited by Prerna Saigal. Backed by producers including Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.