Priyanka Chopra has a sweet message for the world amid COVID-19 lockdown

While celebrities around the world quarantine and find new ways of keeping themselves engaged, our desi girl Priyanka Chopra is here to make your day a little brighter.

Sharing a new sun-kissed selfie, Priyanka shared a sweet message for the world. She captioned the image: "There is always a light at the end of the tunnel... Hang in there, world."

Priyanka is seen sporting a grey-blue sleeveless top as she looks flawless with minimal makeup.

Priyanka along with Shah Rukh Khan and other A-listers from entertainment industries around the world will be coming together this weekend for 'One World' concert that will see the likes of Elton John, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and many others sing and make merry for fans across the globe. It is an initiative by the WHO. The concert will help raise funds for WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

