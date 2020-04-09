Priyanka Chopra gives away $100,000 to female heroes of coronavirus crisis

Remember we last told you about how Priyanka Chopra has come forward to help those affected by coronavirus pandemic -- from pledging monetary support to Indian PM Relief Fund to tying up with a partner for giving away money to those women who have been at the forefront of the fight against this pandemic.

Well she now has winners.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram page to announce the winners and she also did a live chat with her fans where she shared the stories of these four winning contestants. She will be giving away $100,000 to support exemplary women who have demonstrated strength during the time of COVID-19.

She posted, “Thank you everyone for nominating such incredible women who are rising above the challenges of today to help others. This week, @bonvivspikedseltzer and I are shining light on 4 women who are truly going above and beyond to make a difference on the front lines.”

Priyanka’s post further reads, “Everyone, please meet… Emily, an APRN working in the ER everyday, helping those in need, while also choosing to live apart from her family to keep them safe. Jo, who works at a long-term care facility caring for patients and offering them companionship. Jaya, who has generously donated her time and money to help get N95 masks to those on the frontlines. Jenny, thank you for starting your #FeedingHeroes initiative to provide meals to healthcare workers on the front lines. We applaud you and commemorate you. Much love. #TogetherWomenRise.”

