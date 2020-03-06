IIFA 2020 gets postponed amid coronavirus concerns

International Indian Film Academy Awards has now been postponed due to coronavirus concern.

In Pictures: From movie shoots to the award show, events that have got affected due to coronavirus

A three-day award ceremony was going to be held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh for the very first time, at the end of the March, but now it is been postponed and the fresh dates of the event are yet to be announced.

International Indian Film Academy Awards: With due regard to the growing concerns around the spread of the #COVID19 virus and, after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government, it has been decided to postpone the event (originally scheduled at the end of March) to a later date. pic.twitter.com/zNQWMmBKsu — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020 ×

In a press release by IIFA officials, they said, ''Keeping the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community at large, after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government, the IIFA management, and stakeholders from the film industry it has been decided to postpone to a later date the much-awaited IIFA Weekend and Awards 2020 celebrations which were originally scheduled at the end of March 2020''.

The star-studded event was always hosted at an international destination but owing to budget constraints and reportedly less sponsorship, it was set-up in Mumbai, Maharastra for this year.