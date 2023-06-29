Blind trailer: Sonam Kapoor's suspense thriller looks promising

After a hiatus of four long years, Sonam Kapoor is all set for a comeback with the spine-chilling thriller Blind. The suspense drama is a Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name that starred Kim Ha-neul and Yoo Seung-ho.

Directed by Shome Makhija, the movie stars Purab Kohli, the main antagonist of the movie, Lilette Dubey, Vinay Pathak, and Shubham Saraf.

The trailer starts off with the brutal murder of a woman and soon the frame cuts to Sonam, who is playing the role of a visually impaired woman boarding the taxi. She quickly identifies that there is something wrong with the cab. The next day, she visits the police station as a witness for the missing girl, Mia.



Sonam identifies the cab driver, who is apparently the kidnapper of Mia. Later, we are introduced to the serial killer played by Purab Kohli, who is harassing and torturing Sonam.

The two-minute trailer keeps you engrossed with its gripping and suspenseful story, as we see Sonam helping solve the case and fighting with Purab Kohli's character. The movie will premiere on July 7 on Jio Cinema.

Sharing the trailer, Sonam wrote, "It’s her against the evil that’s waiting for her in the darkness."





