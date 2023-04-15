BLACKPINK's Rose agency to take legal action against rumours over her drug abuse allegations

YG Entertainment, the agency of the K-pop band BLACKPINK, is planning to take legal action against those who are spreading fake rumours about one of the band members, Rose. The agency released a public statement reacting to all the online rumours resurfacing about the main vocalist of the band Rose's alleged drug abuse.



Rebutting all the talks doing the rounds, the agency said in the statement: “It is revealed that the rumours related to BLACKPINK Rosé that is spreading in some online communities and social media are clearly false information.''



Further adding, the agency informed that they are planning to take legal action.



The statement reads, ''We are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of and defame our agency artist. We are currently monitoring those who created and spread the rumours, and will take strong legal action in the future without any leniency or settlement.”