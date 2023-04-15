BLACKPINK's Rose agency to take legal action against rumours over her drug abuse allegations
The rumours about Rose using drugs started spreading after a photo of her went viral. The picture was shared by Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci.
YG Entertainment, the agency of the K-pop band BLACKPINK, is planning to take legal action against those who are spreading fake rumours about one of the band members, Rose. The agency released a public statement reacting to all the online rumours resurfacing about the main vocalist of the band Rose's alleged drug abuse.
Rebutting all the talks doing the rounds, the agency said in the statement: “It is revealed that the rumours related to BLACKPINK Rosé that is spreading in some online communities and social media are clearly false information.''
Further adding, the agency informed that they are planning to take legal action.
The statement reads, ''We are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of and defame our agency artist. We are currently monitoring those who created and spread the rumours, and will take strong legal action in the future without any leniency or settlement.”
Knets react to alleged picture of Rose and Kang Dong Wonhttps://t.co/yAITWlILbu pic.twitter.com/fmko8rJIPX— pannchoa (@pannchoa) April 12, 2023
The snap, which was taken from the top angle, showed the BLACKPINK singer posing with actor Kang Dong-won and other people at a home party reportedly organised at fashion designer Eva Chow's house.
Soon after the photo was shared, netizens spotted a black and white ashtray on a table and speculated that the white substance was drugs.
Not only this, but the picture also sparked dating rumours about Rose and actor Kang Dong-won. The picture has been deleted.
Meanwhile, the girls of the K-pop group are all ready to set the Coachella 2023 stage on fire with their performance. They will be performed on April 15 and April 22.