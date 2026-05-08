/Billie Eilish’s concert film Hit Me Hard and Soft' India release postponed, CBFC demands cuts: Report

Indian fans of popular singer Billie Eilish will have to wait a little longer to watch her upcoming concert film Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), as the movie has reportedly been postponed due to delays in receiving clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film was earlier scheduled to release on May 8 in India, but the release has now reportedly been pushed.

Billie's concert film delayed in India due to CBFC issues

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The release of the much-anticipated concert film has been delayed as it has not yet received a clearance certificate from the CBFC, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Reports suggest that the CBFC has asked for several cuts in the documentary.

The India team of Paramount Pictures has reportedly consulted its US headquarters to decide whether the suggested changes can be implemented.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The CBFC’s Examining Committee asked for several cuts in the documentary. The Paramount Pictures team in India then decided to inform the US head office and seek approval on whether the changes suggested by the Censor Board could be made. The head office’s core team reviewed the suggested changes and gave its nod. ''

The report further states that the process has taken time, leading to a delay in certification. The makers are now reportedly aiming for a May 15 release in India.

''This whole process took some time, resulting in a delay for the censor process of Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour. The makers then decided to push the release. As of now, they are eyeing a May 15 release,” the source added.

For the unversed, the movie has received a 'Parental Guidance' certification in countries like Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom (12A), the United States of America (PG-13), etc. The movie features sex references, abusive language, and also mentions mature themes about bullying and mental health.

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour: What we know about the movie?

For this documentary, Billie Eilish has collaborated with Titanic director James Cameron to create a 3D concert film. It was shot during her four-night tour in the United Kingdom. The movie has received outstanding reviews, especially from the critics.

Todd Gilchrist of The Wrap said that, ''Hit Me Hard and Soft feels like a rare exception in that you don’t need to know every song, and yet the experience conveys an undeniable familiarity.''