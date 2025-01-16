As the Bigg Boss finale brings down the curtain on its high-voltage drama, fans might find themselves craving binge-worthy entertainment. Whether you’re into pulse-pounding thrillers, gripping mysteries, or heartwarming family drama, we’ve got you covered. A mix of old and new, this list will keep the drama lover in you occupied.

1. The Roshans (Netflix):

This gripping family saga revolves around a seemingly perfect Bollywood family, the Roshans. But behind the glamour and fame lie secrets, rivalries, and betrayals that threaten to tear them apart

Watch The Roshans trailer here:

2. Paatal Lok S2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video is back with the second season of its iconic show Paatal Lok after a gap of four years. The cast of Paatal Lok Season 2 includes Jaideep Ahlawat, reprising his role as Hathiram Chaudhary, and Ishwak Singh, returning as IPS officer Imran Ansari, who has now been promoted to Hathiram’s senior. Gul Panag will also return as Renu Chaudhary, Hathiram’s wife. Exciting new additions to the cast include Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua, who bring fresh dynamics to the story. It will release on January 17.

Watch the trailer of Paatal Lok Season 2 here:

3. Royal GharJamai (Pocket FM)

If you love family drama with a royal twist, Royal GharJamai is a must-listen! Gautam, the outcast son-in-law of the Agarwal family, has been treated like a servant for three years. Little do they know, he’s actually Chote Hukum, the runaway prince of Ranjore. When a major conflict forces him to reconnect with his royal family, everything changes—including his relationship with Avni, his wife.

4. Unmasked (Disney+ Hotstar)

A South Korean crime drama about investigative journalists unravelling a decades-old mystery, filled with suspense and action. It released on January 15.

5. Griselda (Netflix)

Sofia Vergara ditches her comedic avatar to portray Griselda Blanco, the ruthless Colombian drug queenpin, in this gripping Netflix limited series. With crime, power struggles, and an intense narrative, Griselda is an absolute must-watch for fans of Narcos-style storytelling.