Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan to return as Rooh Baba; release date announced

Kartik Aaryan will be making his comeback as Rooh Baba, one of his most praiseworthy roles in the recent, from the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Announcing a sequel to the film, Kartik dropped a teaser where he can be seen grinning as he sits in a dingy room that is full of cobwebs (and ghosts?)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is by Aneez Bazmee and will carry on the legacy of the hit franchise. The first two films were massive hits. While the first had Akshay Kumar as the ghost hunter, the second two pit Kartik Aaryan in the role.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 video teases a dialogue from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It features the abandoned mansion of Bhawanigarh where the story of the second film was set. In the video, Kartik Aaryan is heard saying, “Kya laga kahani khatam ho gayi hai? Darwaje toh bandh hotein hi hai taki ek din phir se khul sake (Did you think the story ended here? Doors are often shut so that they can be opened once more).”

The video follows Kartik dressed up as Rooh Baba as he sings Ami Je Tomar. He repeats his dialogue from the previous plot and says, “Mai aatmao se sirf baat hi nahi karta, aatmein meri andar aa bhi jaati hai (I don't only talk to dead but they can also possess me).” Sharing the spooky video, Kartik wrote, “Rooh Baba Returns Diwali 2024.”

The film will release on Diwali 2024.