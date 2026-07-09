/Bhai Tera Star Hai trailer out: Raghav Juyal plays a struggling actor caught in chaos

After building excitement with the teaser, the makers of Bhai Tera Star Hai have unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of the film, giving audiences a hilarious glimpse into the outrageous world of Ajay Singh.

After winning unanimous praise for his performances in Kill and Bads of Bollywood, Raghav Juyal returns in a completely new avatar with an out-and-out comic entertainer.



The trailer offers a fun-filled ride where ambition collides with chaos, delivering laugh-out-loud moments, engaging performances and a delightfully over-the-top dose of melodrama.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In fact, the trailer opens with a quirky line, “An actor’s biggest talent is believing his own bullsh*t,” and sets the tone for an out-and-out comic entertainer that embraces drama, over-the-top moments and larger-than-life humour from the very first frame.



Bhai Tera Star Hai promises to be a complete family entertainer, blending comedy, drama, quirky characters and nonstop laughter. Raghav’s infectious screen presence and effortless comic timing take centre stage, while the talented ensemble cast with includes Sanjay Kapoor, Chanadan Roy Sanyal, Niharika N, Niki Aneja Walia, Vikalp Mehta, Naser Al Azzeh, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Dev B Agrawal, Barkha Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Tina Desai and Parvathy Omanakuttan add to the film’s humour and madness.

Speaking about the trailer, Raghav Juyal shared, “I truly believe this film will entertain audiences of all ages, and I can’t wait for everyone to meet Ajay Singh, a memorable character who is dramatic, unpredictable, unapologetically over the top, and endlessly entertaining. I had an absolute blast bringing him to life, and I hope audiences have just as much fun watching the film as we had making it.”

Director Vivek B. Agrawal added, “Bhai Tera Star Hai is a celebration of pure entertainment. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, and that’s exactly what makes it so much fun. We promise a laughter-filled ride with quirky characters, unexpected twists, and nonstop entertainment. Raghav has brought Ajay Singh to life with incredible energy and comic timing. We’re thrilled to launch the trailer today and can’t wait for audiences to enjoy the full experience in theatres.”

