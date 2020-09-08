'Beyonce, we're sorry' write angry Twitterati after racist lyrics of Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter's film 'Khaali Peeli'

The makers of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming film ‘Khaali Peeli’ will have to apologise for their new song which goes like “Beyonce sharma jayegi”.

To contextualise this, the song features the two lead stars as they can be seen dancing to the tunes. The song is composed by Vishal-Shekhar and has lines: "Oh tujhe dekh ke goriya... Beyonce sharma jayegi," which translates to ‘After looking at you fair woman, Beyonce will feel shy’."

The song's lyricists are Kumaar & Raj Shekhar.

Soon after the song was noticed by the Twitterati, people started outraging and feeling apologetic on behalf of the Hindi film industry to the pop star Beyonce.

This is the song:

Seems like the massive Black Lives Matter protests that took the US by a storm, have not brought much change to the Hindi film industry. Infact, when some Bollywood celebs had tweeted in support of the BLM movement, others called out their hypocrisy.

Meanwhile, here are some tweets that people wrote expressing the distasteful lyrics.

Going by the commotion, I dared to open my YouTube app , only to listen #BeyonceSharmaJayegi

Grose! I am sorry, but Music is all time stooping new lows everytime now. Commercialisation much. Kuch bhi matlab! The music director Duo - disappointed with you. — Sohani Paul (@sp_speaks) September 7, 2020 ×

Bollywood is now officially shame for India this is a hypocrisy in Bollywood what about #BlackLivesMatter now??? Sorry #Beyonce #BeyonceSharmaJayegi #KhaaliPeeli then they say we spread negativity — Shubhrika 🇮🇳 (@shubhrika17) September 7, 2020 ×

Bollywood is mostly full of people who are sexist,racist and homophobic. Well done! I got another reason to stop watching your movies or listening to these kindaf creepy songs. Thank you.#BeyonceSharmaJayegi

Also queen Beyoncé we are extremely sorry for this. pic.twitter.com/uqirPj0O1y — 𝙿𝚁𝙸¹ᴰ◟̽◞̽²⁸ᴴⓃᶻ❯❯❯❯✩ (@pritharoyxx1d) September 7, 2020 ×

'Khaali Peeli' has been directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra.