'Beyonce, we're sorry' write angry Twitterati after racist lyrics of Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter's film 'Khaali Peeli'

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Sep 08, 2020, 08.21 AM(IST)

Ishaan Khatter shares first glimpse of 'Khaali Peeli' Photograph:( Twitter )

Seems like the massive Black Lives Matter protests that took the US by a storm, have not brought much change to the Hindi film industry.

The makers of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming film ‘Khaali Peeli’ will have to apologise for their new song which goes like “Beyonce sharma jayegi”.

To contextualise this, the song features the two lead stars as they can be seen dancing to the tunes. The song is composed by Vishal-Shekhar and has lines:  "Oh tujhe dekh ke goriya... Beyonce sharma jayegi," which translates to ‘After looking at you fair woman, Beyonce will feel shy’."

The song's lyricists are Kumaar & Raj Shekhar.

Soon after the song was noticed by the Twitterati, people started outraging and feeling apologetic on behalf of the Hindi film industry to the pop star Beyonce. 

This is the song:

Seems like the massive Black Lives Matter protests that took the US by a storm, have not brought much change to the Hindi film industry. Infact, when some Bollywood celebs had tweeted in support of the BLM movement, others called out their hypocrisy. 

Meanwhile, here are some tweets that people wrote expressing the distasteful lyrics. 

 'Khaali Peeli' has been directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra.

