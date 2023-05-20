Beyonce surprises fans with 'America Has a Problem' remix featuring Kendrick Lamar

Surprise surprise! American singer Beyonce has dropped a remix of her Renaissance hit titled "America Has a Problem" and it features none other than Kendrick Lamar, one of the best rappers in the US hip-hop scene.

The remix track opens with a tight verse from Lamar, in which he raps about Artificial Intelligence and being a Beyonce fan. He raps, "I'm an honorary Beyhive, Let's see why them diamonds don't be fly, they all CGI You better get it off your chest like breast reduction. If she stressed over you, she stressed for nothing."

"Even AI gotta practice clonin' Kendrick. The double entendre, the encore remnants. I bop like tin men, the opps need ten men (Alpha) Billboard (Riders), they know (Bustas) not to hold (Lotta), rightfully so (Coacher) Simmer down (Regatta), I go (They got us) I go," he adds.

Later, Beyonce joins Lamar and sings, "Pray your love is deep for me. I'ma make you go weak for me. Make you wait a whole week for me."

The remix's cover art features an American flag made up of red, white and blue bullets. Check out the full audio here!

"America Has a Problem" has triggered a TikTok trend, thanks to the choreography that Beyonce debuted when her 'Renaissance' world tour kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10.

Beyonce and Lamar have previously collaborated on several tracks, including "Freedom" and "Nile". The two have been fans of each other's craft for years. And, fans love to see the two together.

Beyonce kickstarted her Renaissance tour this summer. It marked her first solo tour in seven years. As for the setlist, fans will get pretty much all of Renaissance, plus timeless classics like "Love on Top" and "Run the World (Girls)".

The tour is set to continue through September, hitting both Europe and North America.

