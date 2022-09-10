Barry Jenkins announces 'The Lion King’ prequel along with exciting plot details, teaser & title

Mufasa is back! On Friday, the makers of the super hit movie 'The Lion King' announced the official title and release year of the prequel film.



During the global Disney fan event D23 Expo, 'Moonlight' director Barry Jenkins officially announced the prequel of the 2019 live-action film with the title, 'Mufasa: The Lion King.' The movie will hit the big screens in 2024.

A year after the release of the 'Lion King', which was based on the life of Mufasa's son Simba, the sequel was announced with Barry as the director.

The new film will tell the origin of the Lion King Mufasa - from a cub to growing up with his brother Scar and becoming a brave Lion King.



The teaser was also premiered at the event. The footage narrated by Rafiki (John Kani), told the story of Mufasa, from his childhood, revealing that he was an orphan. Further, the teaser showed his journey to become the great king and later little Simba's father.

'Koffee with Karan' renewed for the eighth season, here're more announcements from D23 Expo

“In this place a lion was born without a drop of nobility in his blood,” Rafiki says in the teaser via Variety. “The lion who would change our lives forever.”

“Mufasa was actually an orphaned cub who had to navigate the world alone by himself, and in telling this story, we get to experience the real journey of how Mufasa found his place in the circle of life,” said Jenkins during the event, via THR.



The film will also bring back the audience's favourite characters Timon, Pumbaa and Rafiki. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, but in younger versions.



Talking about the first instalment of the film, it was directed by Jon Favreau and was a remake of the 1994 animated classic. The film was critically praised for the plot, and innovative techniques used to create photorealistic computer-animated animals in the film. The film was a big commercial success.