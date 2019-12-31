Barack Obama just named Prateek Kuhad's 'Cold/Mess' in his list of favourite music of 2019 and we can't keep calm

We all know that Barack Obama shares his annual list of favourite books, music and movies in December every year. A practice that the former president of the US has been keeping since the time he held office.



This year has been no different as Obama has shared his pick of movies, TV shows and books of 2019. On Monday, as Obama shared his final list of the music on social media, what took us Indians by surprise was the mention of Indian singer-musician Prateek Kuhad's song 'Cold/Mess'.



Sharing the list, the former President wrote, "From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick."



Apart from Kuhad, the list features songs from artists like Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Bruce Springsteen.

From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019 ×

The mention of Kuhad in the list obviously had Indians celebrating. Kuhad himself retweeted Obama's list and thanked him for appreciating the song. The elated singer tweeted, "This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama , thank you universe I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour."

This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe 🙂 I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour. https://t.co/zwaJFIQLmC — Prateek Kuhad (@prateekkuhad) December 30, 2019 ×

Actor Rajkummar Rao was one of the first to congratulate the singer as he wrote, "This is so cool. Congratulations buddy."

This is so cool. Congratulations buddy. 👍🤗 — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 30, 2019 ×

Actor Jim Sarbh, who featured in the music video along with actress Zoya Hassan congratulated Kuhad as well.



The song released in December 2018 and was an instant hit across the country.