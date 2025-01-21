Indian actor Sudhanshu Rai has a new story to tell with sci-fi supernatural thriller film Baida. The film promises to transport the audience into a new world. The 55-second video gives a preview of what to expect in the film with abandoned cottages, lanterns, forests and a web of illusions.

With the official unveiling of the first-look video, the makers of the film, Sudhanshu Rai and director Puneet Sharma, have also announced that BAIDA will hit cinema halls across India on March 21, 2025.

Watch the teaser for Baida here:

What we know about Baida

Baida will have a story that is deep-rooted in India. The science fiction thriller is based on one of Sudhanshu’s most popular audio stories that has been a favourite among his fans and listeners.

“BAIDA is a tale of illusions, where the lead protagonist played by Sudhanshu traverses through different dimensions and timeframes. As he heads to a destination unknown, he meets someone delusive, and then begins an experience that has never unfolded before the Indian audience before. A story about unimaginable worlds, BAIDA is two hours of pure entertainment, which can only be experienced on the big screen,” said the film’s director Puneet Sharma.

Speaking about BAIDA, the film’s lead actor and writer Sudhanshu said, “BAIDA fulfils my promise to my fans and listeners that they will soon get a never-seen-before cinematic experience of the fictional universe that I have created over the years. While it is the story of a former spy entrapped in the dark and sinister world of a man who defies the cycle of time and death, a special treat in store is the on-screen debut of Dr Shekhawat, a character loved by all my listeners. We hope the audience will love the uniquenss and illusionary world of BAIDA.”

The cast of the film includes Shobhit Sujay, Detective Boomrah’s Manisha Rai, Tarun Khanna, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Hiten Tejwani, Akhlaq Ahmad Azad and Pradeep Kabra, among others.

The film is edited by Kantara fame Pratheek Shetty. Abhishek Modak is the Director of Photography.