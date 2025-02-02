Popular K-drama actor Kim Sung-cheol, known for his roles in The Battle of Jangsari, Our Beloved Summer, and Hellbound, has found himself at the center of controversy after fans discovered his participation in a problematic online poll comparing K-pop idols Kwon Eunbi and Kang Hyewon.

While the poll may seem harmless on the surface, it was posted by an account notorious for objectifying female idols and creating inappropriate content. Fans pointed out that this account frequently shares inappropriate slow-motion videos of female idols and conducts polls that often focus on comparing their bodies rather than their talents.

Fan Reactions and Growing Backlash

Once Kim Sung-cheol’s involvement in the poll was discovered, fans expressed their disappointment and anger on social media. The controversy quickly escalated, with hundreds of netizens calling out the long-standing issue of celebrities engaging with problematic online content.

Kim Sung-cheol’s career and upcoming projects

Kim made his acting debut in the 2014 musical Puberty and gained recognition in 2016 after winning Best Rookie Actor at the Korea Musical Awards for his role in the Korean production of Sweeney Todd.

He later made his television debut in 2017's Prison Playbook, starring alongside Park Hae-soo. Most recently, he led the 2024 supernatural thriller series Hellbound and is set to star in the upcoming thriller The Old Woman with the Knife, which will premiere at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival in February.

Kim Sung-cheol or his agency have yet to respond to the controversy.

