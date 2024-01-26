Ayushmann Khurrana shares photos as he witnesses historic 75th Republic Day parade

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana took some time off of his busy schedule to witness the historic 75th Independence Day parade at Kartavya Path (formerly called Rajpath), New Delhi. Sharing photos from the stand, the actor penned a heart-touching note and shared how he used to watch the parade with his entire family on Doordarshan when he was a child.

The caption read, "Honoured to witness the Republic Day Parade on the occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day. Took me back to my childhood days when I used to religiously watch this on Doordarshan every year with my entire family! Feeling incredibly nostalgic. Jai Hind!" Check it out below!

The Republic Day parade, which is a symbol of national pride, commenced with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute. Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, visited India as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations. The parade was women-centric this year which aimed to highlight the roles played by women in various sectors.

For those unaware, the first parade was held in 1950, and it has been held every year since. It is a symbol of a diverse but united India.

On the professional front, Ayushmann was last seen in Dream Girl 2. The actor is currently expected to undergo extensive cricket training for the Sourav Ganguly biopic. He made his acting debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor as Vicky Arora. Later, he featured in films like Bewakoofiyaan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, Article 15, Gulabo Sitabo, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and An Action Hero among others.