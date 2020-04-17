Ayesha Takia and husband Farhan Azmi offer their Mumbai hotel to BMC as a quarantine facility

Following the footsteps of Shah Rukh Khan and Sonu Sood, Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi have offered their Mumbai hotel to Brihanmumbai Municipality Corporation (BMC) to convert it into a quarantine facility amid an outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking to a website, Farhan confirmed the news and said, "Yes, we have given our Gulf Hotel for quarantine to the BMC. We are together during this time of crisis. We have handed over our hotel to BMC and the Mumbai Police as the quarantine centre. Ours is a small hotel. And we hope that in future, the government should support small businesses too.”

The couple is not the first Bollywood celebrity to have offered their property to BMC in these difficult times.



Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri offered their four storey office space to BMC a few weeks back. This was among the various initiatives the actor has taken to help the country during the crisis.

BMC took to social media to thank Shah Rukh and Gauri for the help.



SRK's co-star from 'Happy New Year', Sonu Sood also offered his hotel in the city for the healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff, as accommodation while they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor said it’s important for everyone to stand strongly with the medical staff across the country, who are the “real heroes” of the fight against Covid-19.



Many other Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan have made donations to various relief funds to battle COVID-19 pandemic.