Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri offer Mumbai office for quarantine facility

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri have again extended their help to curb the spread of coronavirus.

This time, Khans have offered their personal office in Mumbai for quarantine for children, elderly and women.



On Saturday, BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) shared the information on their official Twitter handle. "Stronger together. We thank Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and elderly, Indeed a thoughtful and timely gesture!" the tweet read.

— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 4, 2020

Earlier, the superstar pledged to donate to a number of relief funds to PM initiative PM-CARES fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister`s Relief Fund to combat the coronavirus.

Without revealing the amount of money, Shah Rukh on Thursday shared that his companies -- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation, and Red Chillies VFX -- will support the relief efforts for COVID-19.M

Before Shah Rukh Khan, many Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar to Salman Khan came forward to join the fight against the pandemic.



Meanwhile, India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated.