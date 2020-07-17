'Avengers' assemble to hail six-year-old who saved his sister from a dog attack

Amid the gloom, uncertainty, and despair- here's something that will instantly bring a smile on your face. Hollywood stars Chirs Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Tom Holland have hailed six-year-old Bridger Walker's heroic act of saving his little sister from a dog attack.



Bridger's heroic deed went viral after his aunt Nikki Walker shared the story on Instagram and tagged the Avengers stars, who Bridger idolises.

Bridger came between a dog and his sister and was bit by the animal on his cheek and head. The little boy had to get 90 stitches at the hospital and the entire procedure took around 2 hours to finish.



The Walker siblings had gone over to a neighbour's house and one of their dogs came at Bridger's sister. Bridger jumped in between in order to save his little sister. He later told his parents, "If someone had to die, I thought it should be me."



Moved by his heroic deed Hemsworth, Evans, Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner send him warm wishes and inducted him as part of the Avengers. Evans even sent him Captain America's costume and the shield along with an encouraging video message.

His aunt has been updating social media about Bridger's progress and the number of celebrities that have reached out to Bridger to praise him. Another post by Nikki Walker shows Bridger dressed in Spider-Man costume and chatting on video call with actor Tom Holland who plays the superhero on screen.

Walker shared photos of Bridger and his little sister before the attack – as well as the photos of his facial injuries after the incident. The boy's face appears cut from his lip up his cheek and is covered in stitches. It is also swollen and bruised.



While Bridger is unable to fully smile due to his injuries, the little boy has been very happy with all the love and adulation that has come his way. Many offered financial assistance to his parents who have appealed them to donate to certain charities instead.