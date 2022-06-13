Vin Diesel's 'Ark 2' trailer out! Title to arrive on consoles by 2023

Video game developer Studio Wildcard on Sunday unveiled a trailer of 'Ark II' at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel to 2015’s ‘Ark: Survival Evolved’ features Vin Diesel’s voice as the hero protagonist and freedom fighter Santiago. It also includes ‘Moana’ star Auli'i Cravalho as the character’s daughter, Meeka.

Diesel is also serving as an executive producer of the game.

Unreal Engine 5 is being used to create ‘Ark 2’, which will feature photorealistic real-time lighting technology.

‘Ark II’ will be available on Steam Early Access and as a console launch exclusive for Xbox Series X/S in 2023. The companion show, ‘ARK: The Animated Series’, is currently in post-production with fourteen 30-minute episodes.

Ark is a survival game franchise that has changed the way people think about survival games. It is a game in which players are stranded on a strange island and must eke out a living by utilising the materials available to them. The gamers will have plenty of space to explore, as well as plenty of dinosaurs and other beasts to keep them occupied. This incredible title is getting a sequel, and players have just learned more about it at the Xbox Bethesda Game presentation.

The fact that ‘Fast and Furious’ star Vin Diesel appears in one of the game's trailers has been one of the key factors helping the game's promotion.

The game has yet to acquire an official release date, which is understandable given that players have yet to see any gameplay footage. It's possible that the ‘Ark 2’ developers may reveal a new gameplay title for the game at the next event, followed by the official release date for the game at a separate event in 2023.

Watch the trailer here:-

