/Are Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun Might reuniting for AA23 by Lokesh Kanagaraj?

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun have established themselves as a blockbuster pair in Telugu cinema. The pair have featured together in hits like Duvvada Jagannadham and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. And now, reports are rife that Pooja and Allu might reunite once again for a full-fledged action entertainer, AA23, helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

As per reports, Pooja is in talks to lead AA23 as the female lead; however, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. If the reports of their reunion are to be believed, the audience is in for an absolute theatrical treat that might bring back the magic from the days of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and DJ.

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Meanwhile, ever since the AA23 anthem dropped, the audience has been buzzing with excitement to watch the two popular stars collaborate- Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj. And with the reported addition of Pooja Hegde, AA23 might have just got its secret ingredient to cook up a blockbuster! The film is reportedly in the scripting stage at the moment.