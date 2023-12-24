Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan arrive at Arpita’s home for wedding: Watch

The Khan residence is brimming with excitement and celebration as Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan prepares to embark on a new chapter in his life. He is reportedly set to tie the knot with makeup artist Shura Khan in an intimate ceremony. Going by the viral photos and videos, it looks like the festivities have commenced with family members and guests gathering at Arpita Khan's Mumbai residence for the wedding on Sunday evening.

Arbaaz was spotted arriving at his sister Arpita's Mumbai residence donning a relaxed yet stylish black tee and jeans. Joining the celebrations was Arbaaz and ex-wife Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan. Ridhima Pandit, Salma Khan, Salim Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Helen also arrived at the venue adorned in their fashionable best.

Meanwhile, bride-to-be Shura Khan was seen arriving at Arpita's home in a pink desi ensemble. She was accompanied by her family.

Adding an extra touch of glamour to the festivities, Arbaaz's brother and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a grand entrance accompanied by an entourage of cars.

According to reports, the couple's relationship blossomed on the sets of Arbaaz's recent film, Patna Shukla. Despite the buzz surrounding their union, both Arbaaz and Shura have maintained a deliberate silence regarding their relationship, opting to keep their personal affairs private.