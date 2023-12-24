LIVE TV
Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan arrive at Arpita’s home for wedding: Watch

WION Web Team
Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Dec 24, 2023, 08:19 PM IST
main img

Photograph:(Instagram)

Arbaaz Khan's wedding festivities commence in Mumbai with celebrity arrivals. He's set to wed makeup artist Shura Khan today.

The Khan residence is brimming with excitement and celebration as Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan prepares to embark on a new chapter in his life. He is reportedly set to tie the knot with makeup artist Shura Khan in an intimate ceremony. Going by the viral photos and videos, it looks like the festivities have commenced with family members and guests gathering at Arpita Khan's Mumbai residence for the wedding on Sunday evening.

Arbaaz was spotted arriving at his sister Arpita's Mumbai residence donning a relaxed yet stylish black tee and jeans. Joining the celebrations was Arbaaz and ex-wife Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan. Ridhima Pandit, Salma Khan, Salim Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Helen also arrived at the venue adorned in their fashionable best.

Meanwhile, bride-to-be Shura Khan was seen arriving at Arpita's home in a pink desi ensemble. She was accompanied by her family.

trending now

Adding an extra touch of glamour to the festivities, Arbaaz's brother and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a grand entrance accompanied by an entourage of cars.

According to reports, the couple's relationship blossomed on the sets of Arbaaz's recent film, Patna Shukla. Despite the buzz surrounding their union, both Arbaaz and Shura have maintained a deliberate silence regarding their relationship, opting to keep their personal affairs private.

Arbaaz was previously married to Bollywood star Malaika Arora, with their union spanning nearly two decades before their separation in March 2016 and subsequent divorce in May 2017. Following their separation, Malaika found love with actor Arjun Kapoor, while Arbaaz embarked on a relationship with Giorgia Andriani. However, on December 1 this year, Giorgia confirmed that she and Arbaaz had parted ways due to differences.

