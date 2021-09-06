Aparna Sen's 'The Rapist' featuring  Konkona, Arjun Rampal to premiere at Busan International Film Festival

Legendary Indian actress-filmmaker Aparna Sen's film 'The Rapist' is all set to premiere at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival in October.



The film features Sen's daughter, National award-winning actress Konkona Sen Sharma along with Bollywood star Arjun Rampal and Tanmay Dhanania.



The film, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Quest Films Pvt. Ltd, is part of the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section of the festival and is nominated for the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award.



'The Rapist' chronicles the journey of three protagonists and how their lives get entwined because of one horrific incident.



The filmmaker says that the film aims to look beyond the obvious crime, to "explore not only how it affects the survivors and perpetrators of the crime, but also delves into how one's idealistic views are drastically altered when the truth hits uncomfortably close to home."



Sen said apart from trying to explore the inequalities in the social system responsible for giving rise to criminals, what drew her to the story was the "psychology of the three protagonists."



"Stripping off the layers and the carefully built up facades to get at the person underneath was a fascinating process. Fascinating too was getting the two Indias to come face to face - the India that lives in urban slums with its age-old beliefs, and educated urbane India with its 'progressive' value systems," the director said in a statement.

Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is also nominated for the Kim Jiseok Award for his latest feature, 'No Land's Man' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The drama, which deals with discrimination and hate crimes based on race, religion, and nationality, has music by AR Rahman.

Busan International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from October 6 to 15 this year.