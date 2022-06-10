Anushka Sharma makes a sweet promise to her daughter Vamika

Actor Anushka Sharma is winning hearts with the latest Instagram post for her daughter Vamika.

On Thursday, Anushka, who is currently vacationing with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika in the Maldives, took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the little one`s stroller.

Alongside the image, mommy Anushka penned a sweet note, making a promise to Vamika.

"Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond my life," she captioned the post.

A day ago, Anushka shared a photo with Virat where both of them could be spotted tanned and posing happily for the selfie.

Also read: Julie Andrews receives AFI Life Achievement Award, says, 'I was gobsmacked'

Anushka looks pretty in a green dress and has accessorised her look with several golden necklaces. Virat, on the other hand, looks uber cool in a brown sleeveless t-shirt, showing off his tattoo.

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 in Italy. Four years later, in January 2021, they entered into parenthood with the arrival of Vamika.