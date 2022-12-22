Anurag Kashyap teases trailer of next 'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat'; watch
‘Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat’ will release in India in January 2023.
Anurag Kashyap is back with yet another thriller. After his recent flick ‘Dobaara’, he teased the trailer of another film titled ‘Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat’. The film stars Alaya F with newcomer Karan Mehta.
The teaser begins with Alaya playing a school student who seems to be smitten by the character played by Karan Mehta. The lead pair falls in love then falls out of it.
Sharing the teaser, Anurag Kashyap wrote, “Mohabbat Se Hi Kranti Aayegi”. The film's music will be by Amit Trivedi.
Watch the teaser here:
Anurag Kashyap’s film ‘Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat’ saw its world premiere at the Marrakech Film Festival. In a statement, the filmmaker said, “The story of the film has taken shape over the years with my conversations with my daughter and the GenZ, and to realise how our set beliefs and conditioning affect them. To realise that we are migrants to the world today (and) that they are a native too. This feels like a new inning and I am happy that it’s starting with this film.”
Backed by Zee Studios and Anurag Kashyap's Good Bad Films, the movie will release in India in January 2023.