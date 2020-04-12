Anupam Kher shares throwback picture with Bradley Cooper, says 'It revived so many beautiful memories''

ANI New Delhi, India Apr 12, 2020, 05.24 PM(IST)

Still from the 2012 movie 'Silver Linings Playbook'. Photograph:( Twitter )

The shared photograph is a still from the 2012 movie 'Silver Linings Playbook'.

Bringing back memories from his film 'Silver Linings Playbook', actor Anupam Kher on Saturday shared a picture of himself with his Hollywood co-star Bradley Cooper.

The 65-year-old veteran actor treated his followers with the photo on Instagram. Addressing the ace Hollywood filmmaker David O Russell as his 'dearest friend', he said that: "#DavidORussell sent me this pic of #BradleyCooper and me today from our movie #SilverLiningsPlaybook."

It revived so many beautiful memories and instilled in me such a strong feeling of hope and compassion in the times we are living in. Thank you David!!," the actor added.

The shared photograph is a still from the 2012 movie which had a cast of Kher along with Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro.

The romantic-drama is revolved around the plot after a stint in a mental institution, former teacher, essayed by Cooper, moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife.

This gets more challenging when he meets the character of Lawrence, a mysterious girl with problems of her own. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star plays the role of Cooper`s therapist in the movie.

Topics